Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
December 21, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 4 days ago

German pilots union says 16 flights in Friday strike period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A strike called by Geman pilots’ union VC will affect 16 flights, the union said on Thursday.

The strike is due to run for four hours on Friday morning from 0401 GMT to 0759 GMT and will affect all German airports that Ryanair flies from.

VC said it was a short strike so as not to disrupt passengers too much in the run-up to Christmas, but that the union wanted to send a message after talks failed on Wednesday.

“We have to show Ryanair that the pilots mean it,” VC president Ilja Schulz said at a press conference. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

