German pilots union calls for strikes at Ryanair in Germany

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit said strike action at Ryanair was possible in Germany, as of now, as staff join pilots in other countries in pushing for better conditions at the Irish budget carrier.

“We want to agree contracts with Ryanair. We see no other way,” Vereinigung Cockpit president Ilja Schulz told reporters in Frankfurt. Ryanair has so far rejected union representation, saying it prefers to negotiate with staff directly.

Schulz declined to say when strikes would take place, but that the union would give notice and that no walkouts would take place from Dec. 23-26.

During a long-running dispute with Lufthansa over pay and conditions, the union typically gave 24 hours’ notice of strike action.