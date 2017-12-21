German union calls strike at Ryanair for Friday

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - German pilots at Ryanair will strike for four hours on Friday, union Vereinigung Cockpit said, after what it described as an unsatisfactory meeting with management.

The walkout, described as a “warning strike”, will take place from 0401 GMT to 0759 GMT and will affect flights from all German airports, VC said in a statement.

Ryanair said last week that it would recognise unions in a bid to avert coordinated strikes across Europe over the Christmas period and has been holding talks with unions this week.

However, VC said Ryanair refused to accept two members of the commission that the union nominated to hold talks with management.

“Ryanair’s public offer to conduct negotiations with VC can only be classified as a further publicity stunt”, said Ingolf Schumacher, head of VC’s Industrial Department.