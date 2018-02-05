Ryanair CEO warns of strikes, says some pilot demands 'laughable'

DUBLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ryanair’s Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary on Monday warned that the company would not bow to some “laughable” demands from pilots and would rather see strike or disruptions than undermine the airline’s productivity.

The Irish airline, Europe’s largest budget carrier, has been in talks with pilots since December, when it agreed to recognise trade unions for the first time in its history to avoid Christmas strikes.

But talks with some unions have broken down and O‘Leary warned investors on Monday that the airline was likely to be targeted by strikes at Easter.

“We have some jurisdictions where we are getting the kind of laughable demands for legacy-type inefficiencies,” O‘Leary said in a video presentation following quarterly results. “Frankly we will never agree to those ... if we have to take strikes or disruptions in those jurisdictions, then we will take those.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries)