Ryanair says pilots at London Stansted reject pay offer
October 20, 2017 / 5:16 PM / in 4 days

Ryanair says pilots at London Stansted reject pay offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair pilots at its largest base at London’s Stansted airport on Friday rejected an offer of improved pay and conditions in response to recent damaging pilot shortages, the Irish airline said.

“Ryanair will continue to engage with the London Stansted ERC to understand how it can address their remaining concerns,” Ryanair said in a statement, noting that pilots had rejected the proposals by a margin of 60 percent to 40 percent.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by David Evans

