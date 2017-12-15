FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryanair to recognise unions in historic shift to stop strike
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 15, 2017 / 8:14 AM / a day ago

Ryanair to recognise unions in historic shift to stop strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Friday announced that it would recognise pilot unions for the first time in its 32-year history in a bid to stop the first pilot strike in its history from taking place later in the day.

Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary’s refusal to recognise unions was at the heart of the ultra low-cost model he developed to turn a small Irish regional airline into Europe’s largest carrier by passenger numbers.

”Recognising unions will be a significant change for Ryanair, but we have delivered radical change before,“ O‘Leary said in a statement. ”We hope and expect that these structures can and will be agreed with our pilots early in the New Year.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.