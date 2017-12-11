FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair Dublin pilots vote in favour of industrial action - union
#Breaking City News
December 11, 2017 / 4:59 PM / Updated a day ago

Ryanair Dublin pilots vote in favour of industrial action - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ryanair pilots employed directly by the airline in Dublin, its second largest base, voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in a growing dispute over the airline’s collective bargaining system, the IMPACT trade union said on Monday.

The ballot covered direct employees only, rather than the majority of pilots the airline hires through agencies. Of the 84 ballots issued, 79 voted in favour of industrial action, with three against and one not returned.

An IMPACT committee will meet on Tuesday to decide on the next steps, a spokesman said. Several unions across Europe have also been preparing for action and Ryanair pilots in Italy will hold the company’s first-ever pilot strike later this week. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

