Ryanair sees Easter, summer disruption as union talks drag

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects some disruption to flights in the coming months, notably into and out of Ireland and Portugal, as it discusses union recognition and working with pilot unions, chief executive Michael O’Leary said on Tuesday.

The airline averted widespread strikes ahead of Christmas by announcing plans to recognise pilots’ unions for the first time in its 32-year history and is talking with unions across Europe on formal recognition.

“We are very close to concluding agreements in Spain and Italy and expect them to be finalised within the next month,” O’Leary told a news conference in Brussels.

“We’re not making as much progress in other countries most notably Ireland and in Portugal. We expect some disruptions, possibly over Easter, maybe over the summer period,” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Samantha Koester; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)