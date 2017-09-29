Ryanair says has complied with UK regulator's demands

DUBLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair said on Friday it had complied with a series of demands by Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to fully inform customers affected by mass flight cancellations of their rights under European Union law.

It said it had posted a notice, as requested by aviation authorities, close to the top of the main page on its website explaining that holders of tickets for cancelled flights may be entitled to travel on an alternative airline and are entitled to reimbursement of “reasonable out-of-pocket expenses.”

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, said the move was made to comply with the Irish Commission for Aviation Regulation, whose demands, it said, were in line with demands made by the CAA, which had to be completed by a deadline of 1600 GMT on Friday.