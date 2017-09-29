FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryanair says has complied with UK regulator's demands
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 29, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 19 days ago

Ryanair says has complied with UK regulator's demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair said on Friday it had complied with a series of demands by Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to fully inform customers affected by mass flight cancellations of their rights under European Union law.

It said it had posted a notice, as requested by aviation authorities, close to the top of the main page on its website explaining that holders of tickets for cancelled flights may be entitled to travel on an alternative airline and are entitled to reimbursement of “reasonable out-of-pocket expenses.”

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, said the move was made to comply with the Irish Commission for Aviation Regulation, whose demands, it said, were in line with demands made by the CAA, which had to be completed by a deadline of 1600 GMT on Friday.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.