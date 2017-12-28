Ronny Pecik becomes biggest S Immo shareholder after Erste sells stake

VIENNA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank said on Thursday it sold its 10.21 percent stake in Austrian real estate group S Immo to Austrian investor Ronny Pecik’s RPR Privatstiftung, which now holds the biggest stake in the company at around 22 percent.

According to Reuters calculations based on Wednesday’s closing price, the 6.8 million shares are worth around 107 million euros ($127.82 million).

Erste said the two parties had agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Pecik had previously held a stake in Telekom Austria which he later sold to Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, which subsequently took control of the part-state owned group.