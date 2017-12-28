FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ronny Pecik becomes biggest S Immo shareholder after Erste sells stake
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2017 / 2:42 PM / a day ago

Ronny Pecik becomes biggest S Immo shareholder after Erste sells stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank said on Thursday it sold its 10.21 percent stake in Austrian real estate group S Immo to Austrian investor Ronny Pecik’s RPR Privatstiftung, which now holds the biggest stake in the company at around 22 percent.

According to Reuters calculations based on Wednesday’s closing price, the 6.8 million shares are worth around 107 million euros ($127.82 million).

Erste said the two parties had agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Pecik had previously held a stake in Telekom Austria which he later sold to Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, which subsequently took control of the part-state owned group.

$1 = 0.8371 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.