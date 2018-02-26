FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 4:38 AM / a day ago

Turkey's Sabanci Holding Q4 net profit rises 48 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding posted a net profit of 1.1 billion lira ($291 million) in the fourth quarter, up 48.1 percent from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

Its sales revenues climbed 28.5 percent in the fourth quarter to 3.8 billion lira, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

In 2017 as a whole, net profit jumped 30.9 percent to 3.5 billion lira, with sales up 12 percent to 13.8 billion lira. ($1 = 3.7857 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

