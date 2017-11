HANOI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Vietnamese government aims to complete a stake sale in the country’s biggest brewer Sabeco in December, the trade ministry said on Wednesday.

The government, which owns 89 percent in Sabeco, formally known as Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, had approved a divestment plan on Nov. 9, the trade ministry said in a statement without giving any more details. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)