FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British car insurer Sabre's London listing priced at 230 pence per share
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
wider image
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 6, 2017 / 7:43 AM / a day ago

British car insurer Sabre's London listing priced at 230 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - British car insurance underwriter Sabre IPO-SI.L priced its London market debut at 230 pence per share, giving the company a market value of 575 million pounds ($771 million) at the start of conditional trading.

The offer comprises 125 million shares, resulting in an offer size of 287.5 million pounds, or 50 percent of Sabre’s share capital on admission, it said on Wednesday.

Conditional dealings in Sabre’s shares are expected to begin at 0800 GMT on Dec. 6.

Founded in 1982, Sabre generated gross written premiums of 197 million pounds in 2016 and intends to maintain its focus on the UK private motor insurance market.

Barclays and Numis Securities Limited are acting as joint global co-ordinators on the deal.

$1 = 0.7456 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.