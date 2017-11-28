FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Gulf Interchem to build by-product recycling plant for Sadara
November 28, 2017 / 6:19 PM / in 17 hours

Bahrain's Gulf Interchem to build by-product recycling plant for Sadara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sadara Chemical, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and DowDuPont, said on Tuesday that Bahrain-based Gulf Interchem plans to build a by-product recycling plant near Sadara’s complex in Jubail.

“Gulf Interchem will build an integrated treatment plant to recover valuable molecules from Sadara by-products and convert them into fine chemicals that can be used in the production of speciality chemicals such as corrosion inhibitors, adhesives, lubricants and others,” Sadara said in a statement.

The plant, which would be built in the nearby industrial PlasChem Park, will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 50,000 tonnes per year.

Sadara has 26 manufacturing plants that produce more than 3 million tonnes of chemicals annually.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by David Evans

