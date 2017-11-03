Kenya's Safaricom says H1 EBITDA rises to 54.27 bln shillings

NAIROBI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kenyan mobile operator Safaricom said on Friday its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 54.27 billion shillings ($523.84 million) in its first half to end-September from 50.81 billion shillings in the same period in 2016.

Sateesh Kamath, the company’s chief financial officer, told an investor briefing its earnings before interest and tax also rose 20.6 pct to 37.5 billion shillings in the first half, while service revenue was up 12 percent to 109.7 billion shillings.