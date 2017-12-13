UPDATE 1-UK Safestyle's shares plummet on profit warning

(Adds shares, details)

Dec 13 (Reuters) - British windows and doors retailer Safestyle UK Plc said it expects 2017 full-year underlying pretax profit to come in below market expectations, as demand for its products weakens amid declining customer confidence.

The company also lowered its expectations of the group’s performance for 2018 saying it expects market conditions to continue to be very challenging next year.

At 0826 GMT, shares in the company were down 20.5 percent, the second largest losers on the London Stock Exchange.

The Bradford-based company said sales in the three months to Nov. 30 fell 0.3 percent by value and 6.8 percent by volume over 2016.

“We expect only modest growth in earnings over 2017,” said the company, which, along with other British retailers, had earlier warned about a dip in confidence among consumers.

UK consumer spending power is being squeezed as inflation rises and wage growth falters.

Britain’s economy has slowed this year as higher inflation - largely due to the fall in the pound after the Brexit vote last year - pushed up costs for households and businesses.

However, the company’s larger listed peer, Howden Joinery , posted a rise in UK depot revenue despite wider concerns about thinning purchasing power among Britons. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Sunil Nair)