February 16, 2018 / 5:57 PM / a day ago

Italy's Safilo to appoint Unilever executive to replace Delgado as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Luisa Delgado would retire from the company at the end of this month for personal reasons.

The company added that Chairman Eugenio Razelli would take over Delgado’s duties until new CEO Angelo Trocchia takes charge in late April.

Trocchia, who was previously chairman and CEO at Unilever Italia, will first join Safilo as a manager starting from April 1. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
