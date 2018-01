MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - HAL Holding has no intention at present of changing its shareholding in Italian eyewear maker Safilo, in which it is the largest investor, a Safilo spokeswoman said on Monday in response to media reports.

Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Monday that Safilo could end up as the target of a private equity firm, a luxury group or HAL, which holds a 41 percent stake. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Edmund Blair)