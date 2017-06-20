FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa bank group urges parliament to defend central bank's independence
June 20, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 2 months ago

S.Africa bank group urges parliament to defend central bank's independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 20 (Reuters) - The Banking Association South Africa on Tuesday urged the country's parliament to "confirm the independence" of the central bank after an anti-graft watchdog recommended its mandate of maintaining currency and price stability be changed.

"We must do everything in our power not to cast doubt on a system that has served our country very well during difficult times, including the global financial crisis," the industry group said in a statement.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

