JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s new vehicle sales fell 8.9 percent year-on-year to 45,888 units in January, data from the trade and industry department showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 22 percent to 14,212 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)