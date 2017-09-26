FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's BAIC sees first cars from South African plant early 2018
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 26, 2017 / 10:43 AM / in 23 days

China's BAIC sees first cars from South African plant early 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese car-maker BAIC said on Tuesday it expects the first vehicles to roll off its new 11 billion rand ($826 million) South African assembly plant early next year, with most of the vehicles destined for export.

The plant, near the automotive export hub of Port Elizabeth, is the first new car plant in South Africa in four decades and is expected to build 50,000 vehicles a year by 2022, half its estimated peak output, officials said. ($1 = 13.3102 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)

