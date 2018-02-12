FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 12, 2018 / 1:08 PM / a day ago

Bank of Baroda to stop operating in South Africa on March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The South African unit of India’s Bank of Baroda will stop operating in South Africa at the end of March as part of its strategic plan to rationalize the branches in international markets, the lender said on Monday.

The local branch will stop taking new deposits and disbursing loans with effect from March 1, and cease to operate and conduct the business of a bank in South Africa from March 31, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.