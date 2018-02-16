FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 2:27 PM / a day ago

S.Africa dollar bonds rise ahead of key Ramaphosa speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s sovereign dollar bonds rose across the curve on Friday ahead of new president Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

The 2044 issue gained 0.9 cents to trade at a one-week high of 96.1 cents, according to Tradeweb data.

In the speech Ramaphosa is expected to give more details about how he plans to tackle corruption and boost economic growth after his predecessor Jacob Zuma reluctantly resigned on the orders of the ruling African National Congress (ANC). (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)

