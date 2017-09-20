FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa issues $2.5 billion in foreign currency bonds
September 20, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a month ago

South Africa issues $2.5 billion in foreign currency bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Africa has issued a pair of dollar bonds in overseas capital markets worth $2.5 billion to help finance its foreign currency commitments, National Treasury said on Wednesday.

The transactions for a 2027 and a 2047 bond at coupon rates of 4.85 percent and 5.65 percent respectively were more than two times oversubscribed, attracting bids of bids of over $5.3 billion, the treasury said in a statement.

“The South African government sees the success of the transaction as an expression of investor confidence in the country’s sound macro-economic policy framework and prudent fiscal management,” treasury added. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)

