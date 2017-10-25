TABLE-South Africa's macroeconomic forecasts

CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are South Africa's macroeconomic forecasts from the budget presented by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday. Fiscal Year 2016/17 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 Budget balance (% of GDP) -3.3 -4.3 -3.9 -3.9 Total net loan debt(Rbln) 2008.3 2294.2 2568.5 2863.6 Total net loan debt(%of GDP) 45.6 49.1 51.7 53.9 Calendar Year Final household consumption % 1.0 1.2 1.6 1.9 Final government consumption 0.9 1.7 1.0 1.0 Gross fixed capital formation -0.6 0.5 3.0 3.5 Calendar Year Headline CPI (avg) 5.4 5.2 5.5 5.5 C/account balance (% of GDP) -2.3 -2.6 -2.9 -3.1 Real GDP growth 0.7 1.1 1.5 1.9 GDP inflation 5.1 5.0 5.3 5.5 GDP at current prices (Rbln) 4601.8 4888.8 5222.3 5611.9 Exports 2.5 3.2 3.4 3.5 Imports 4.0 3.1 3.5 3.8 (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)