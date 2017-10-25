South Africa halves 2017 growth forecast on policy uncertainty

CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Treasury on Wednesday halved its economic growth forecast for 2017 to 0.7 percent and said annual growth would remain below 2 percent for the next three years, as policy uncertainty has knocked investor confidence.

“Delays in finalising key regulatory processes, as well as a pattern of poor governance in several large state-owned companies, contribute to concerns about policy uncertainty,” the Treasury said in its medium-term budget policy statement. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alexander Winning)