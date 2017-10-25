FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African finance minister urges talks to break mining charter impasse
October 25, 2017

S.African finance minister urges talks to break mining charter impasse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa should resolve the stalemate over its new mining charter, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday, as the policy remains bogged down in court over differences between mining firms and government on how best to increase the participation of black people in the sector.

“Government is eager to get all parties back to the negotiating table to find a solution,” Gigaba said during his maiden budget speech to parliament. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
