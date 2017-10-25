FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa to consider nuclear energy when economy recovers - Gigaba
#Markets News
October 25, 2017 / 12:30 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

South Africa to consider nuclear energy when economy recovers - Gigaba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa will not build any new nuclear power stations in the near future due to the weak economy and a surplus supply of electricity but would consider a new fleet once the economy recovers, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday.

“Nuclear is not off the agenda. The point I have emphasized is that the country and the budget cannot afford it,” Gigaba said at a media briefing.

“When the economy is performing well and there are up takers of electricity we will take the decision at that time.”

