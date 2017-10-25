FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa to dispose of portion of Telkom shares
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 25, 2017 / 12:31 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

South Africa to dispose of portion of Telkom shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa will dispose of a portion of its stake in Telkom with an option to buy it back later, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Treasury is seeking to avoid breaching the expenditure ceiling due to bailouts of ailing state firms, Gigaba said. The government holds a state of about 39 percent in landline provider Telkom.

“The expenditure ceiling is threatened in the current year, as a result of government’s recapitalization of South Africa Airways and the South African Post Office,” he said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.