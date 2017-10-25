FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa 2017/18 budget deficit widens to 4.3 pct of GDP
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 12:30 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

South Africa 2017/18 budget deficit widens to 4.3 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s budget deficit estimate for the 2017/18 fiscal year widened to 4.3 percent of GDP from 3.1 percent previously as economic growth slowed and revenue collection fell, the Treasury said in its medium-term budget policy statement.

The projected budget deficit was wider than what economists had projected and the highest since 2009.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a budget deficit of 3.9 percent for the year that began in March. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.