TABLE-South Africa records 3.5 bln rand budget deficit in September
October 31, 2017 / 6:56 AM / a day ago

TABLE-South Africa records 3.5 bln rand budget deficit in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a
budget deficit of nearly than 3.5 billion rand ($249 million) in
September, the sixth month of the 2017/18 fiscal year, compared
with a shortfall of about 4 billion rand in the year-ago period,
treasury data showed.
    The table below shows revenue and expenditure for August, 
compared with the previous financial year. These are also
expressed as a percentage of the 2016/17 budget target and the
preliminary outcome for 2017/18.
    
 REVENUE      September  Year-to-date  Pct of budget estimate/
                                       
 Fiscal year   R'bln     R'bln         Preliminary outcome
                                       
 2017/18       102.654    542.446       43.7
                                       
 2016/17        97.472    522.943       46.0
                                       
 
 EXPENDITURE  September  Year-to-date  Pct of budget estimate/
                                       
 Fiscal year   R'bln      R'bln        Preliminary outcome
                                       
 2017/18       106.187    687.35        48.8
                                       
 2016/17       101.406    644.817       49.4
                                       
 ($1 = 14.0350 rand)

 (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

