South Africa's business confidence recovers in September
October 5, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 14 days ago

South Africa's business confidence recovers in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s business confidence index rose in September as merchandise import and export volumes increased, a survey showed on Thursday, after falling to its lowest in more than three decades in August.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) rose to 93.0 in September from 89.6 in August, which was the lowest level since the mid-1980s.

“Although the business climate improved on August 2017’s subdued business conditions, the slow growing economy still constrains business activity,” SACCI said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Gareth Jones)

