2 months ago
S.Africa's ANC secretary general says call to change central bank mandate is "overreach" - EWN
#Banking and Financial News
June 20, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 2 months ago

S.Africa's ANC secretary general says call to change central bank mandate is "overreach" - EWN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling African National Congress secretary general, Gwede Mantashe, described a call for the reserve bank monetary policy to be changed as "Public Protector overreach" on Tuesday.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, head of South Africa's constitutionally mandated anti-graft watchdog, called on Monday for the central bank's mandate of maintaining currency and price stability to be changed, saying the bank should act in the interests of empowering ordinary citizens.

"The mistake that we often make as South Africa is to play around with institutions which give us credibility," Eye Witness News quoted Mantashe as saying.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams

