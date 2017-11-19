FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's NUM union delays coal strike notice after new wage offers made
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
russia
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
Italy
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 19, 2017 / 8:51 AM / a day ago

South Africa's NUM union delays coal strike notice after new wage offers made

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will delay a plan to serve a strike notice for the coal sector to the Chamber of Mines after some companies revised their wage offers, the union said on Sunday.

The NUM had planned to serve a 48-hour strike notice on Monday but said it would first present the new offers to its members.

“Monday’s meeting will determine whether the reviewed offers are accepted or we serve the 48-hour strike notice,” the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.