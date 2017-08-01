FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
South African central bank mandated by law to protect value of currency -governor
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 6 days ago

South African central bank mandated by law to protect value of currency -governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank is mandated by the constitution to protect the value of the currency, governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Tuesday, in the wake of a proposal by the head of anti-graft watchdog to switch the target of its monetary policy.

Kganyago told a parliamentary committee that the bank's mandate was to focus on inflation and protect the value of the currency in the interest of achieving balanced economic growth.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane set off a political row and sparked a selling frenzy in the rand currency in June with her proposal to switch the target of the bank's monetary policy from inflation and currency stability to economic growth. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

