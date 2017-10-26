FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Financial markets shocked by budget - S.Africa treasury spokesman
Sections
Featured
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 1:27 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Financial markets shocked by budget - S.Africa treasury spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify spokesman was talking about financial market reaction, not the rating agencies)

CAPE TOWN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Financial markets were in “shock” at the state of South Africa’s economy following Wednesday’s budget statement by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, a spokesman for the Treasury said on Thursday.

The budget flagged weaker growth expectations and rising government debt and sent markets sharply lower.

“The reaction is shock at the state of the economy,” Mayihlome Tshwete told Reuters.

The minister later briefed the big three credit ratings agencies about the country’s finances, Tshwete said: “They asked specific questions about the wage bill, state-owned companies and low growth,” he said.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.