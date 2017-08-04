FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
South Africa's national airline says needs 13 billion rand to avert crisis
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 9 days ago

South Africa's national airline says needs 13 billion rand to avert crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned airliner says it will face a liquidity crisis if it does not receive a 13 billion rand ($976 million) cash injection from the Treasury to meet its debt obligations and cover operating costs, it said on Friday.

South African Airways (SAA) said in a financial plan presented to parliament that its modelling showed it was not generating enough cash but that it would turn a profit by 2019 on an EBITDA basis.

The airline also said debt maturities had been negotiated and extended to the end of September this year.

$1 = 13.3675 rand Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.