FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa not considering IMF bailout for now - Treasury official
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 3, 2017 / 11:01 AM / in a day

South Africa not considering IMF bailout for now - Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa is not considering an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout at this stage, a senior Treasury official said on Friday, as the country struggles with weak growth, low tax receipts and rising debt.

“Financial markets can behave in very unpredictable ways so all options are on the table but ... we are not considering any IMF bailout at this point, it’s not necessary,” Michael Sachs, deputy director general at Treasury’s budget office told reporters.

He earlier told parliament that the Treasury had met an IMF delegation that is currently in the country. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.