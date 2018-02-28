FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Financials
February 28, 2018 / 1:03 PM / a day ago

Eskom says working on turnaround strategy after S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-run power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it had taken action to turn the company around after S&P Global Ratings downgraded its credit rating, citing liquidity concerns and insufficient government support.

“We are comfortable that government has provided Eskom with tangible support to ensure that Eskom’s governance related and liquidity challenges are expediently resolved,” said Eskom’s Interim Group Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.