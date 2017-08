JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has ordered a forensic investigation into a report about coal supply agreements between power utility Eskom and Tegeta Exploration and Resources, the ministry said on Friday.

Tegeta is controlled by the Gupta family, close friends of President Jacob Zuma who have been accused of influence-peddling. Zuma and the Gupta family have denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)