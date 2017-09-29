FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Eskom CFO Singh to face a disciplinary hearing
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 29, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 20 days ago

South Africa's Eskom CFO Singh to face a disciplinary hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Friday its chief financial officer had been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following allegations he granted preferential treatment to bidders for coal-supply contracts.

In a statement Eskom said CFO Anoj Singh would be afforded “a fair disciplinary process” after the board previously granted him special leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Leaked emails suggested that Singh favoured companies controlled by members of the Gupta family, businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Cropley

