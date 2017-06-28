FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
South Africa's maize output to hit record high as forecast left unchanged
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 28, 2017 / 1:33 PM / a month ago

South Africa's maize output to hit record high as forecast left unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - South Africa will harvest 15.6 million tonnes of maize this season, the biggest crop on record but still missing a consensus forecast, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The crop would beat the previous record set in 1981, although analysts and traders had forecast it to hit an even higher 15.82 million tonnes.

The harvest will comprise 9.466 million tonnes of white maize, the regional staple used for human consumption, and 6.614 million tonnes of yellow, the bulk of which is used in animal feed, the CEC's fifth production forecast of the season said.

The 2017 harvest is expected to be almost double the previous season, which was only 7.78 million tonnes following an El Nino drought that impacted yields and pushed up food prices.

Low maize prices helped to ease inflation and food prices but have placed pressure on farmers' profits and stalled exports.

The Johannesburg stock exchange's white maize futures contract due in September has fallen 68 percent from its peak of 5,376 rand a tonne hit in January last year to close at 1,740 rand on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Joe Brock)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.