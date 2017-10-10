South Africa's August manufacturing output up 1.5 percent y/y

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s manufacturing output rose by a surprise 1.5 percent year-on-year in August after contracting by 1.1 percent in July, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing volumes would contract by 0.05 percent year-on-year in August.

Factory production on a month-on-month basis grew by 0.3 percent, and was up 1.3 percent in the three months to August compared with the previous three months. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)