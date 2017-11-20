South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 20

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

COMPANIES

- Mr Price Group releases half-year financial results

- Netcare releases full-year financial results

- Astral releases full-year financial results

- Barloworld releases full-year financial results

- Pioneer Food releases full-year financial results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand raced to a two-week high against the dollar on Friday as the greenback came under pressure after a report that investigators probing possible Russian interference in the U.S. election had subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s election campaign for documents.

Bourse heavyweight Naspers helped push South African stocks higher.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eased on Monday, with investor sentiment hurt by a retreat on Wall Street and sliding Chinese stocks, while the euro skidded after German coalition talks hit an impasse.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended the week on a sour note on Friday, with major indexes slipping modestly as investors weighed the fate of the Republicans’ tax overhaul plan.

GOLD

Gold prices dipped early on Monday on a stronger U.S. dollar, but remained close to a one-month high hit in the previous session on uncertainty over progress on a potential overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Mugabe shock: digs in despite dismissal

- Rot-infested ANC needs to be liberated - Mbeki

BUSINESS REPORT

- Corrupt deals cost ABB millions

- Corrupt deals cost ABB millions

- Planning a future for Zimbabwe without Mugabe