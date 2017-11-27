South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 27

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- S&P Global Ratings downgraded South African local currency debt to “junk” territory on Friday, citing a further deterioration in the country’s economic outlook and public finances, sending the rand tumbling.

COMPANIES

South Africa’s biggest consumer foods maker, Tiger Brands, on Monday reported a 1.6 percent rise in full-year profit.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand was weaker against the dollar on Friday ahead of ratings decisions that could see the country’s debt downgraded to junk and kicked-out of global indices, triggering a massive selloff of local assets.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks gave back earlier modest gains and fell back from a decade high on Monday, weighed by weakness in the Chinese and South Korean markets, while the euro reached a two-month top against the dollar.

WALL STREET

Technology stocks led the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs on Friday, with the S&P ending above 2,600 points for the first time, while Amazon and retail stocks got a boost from signs of a strong start to the holiday shopping season.

GOLD

Gold prices crept up on Monday as the dollar held close to a two-month low hit in the previous session, with investors noting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s cautious view of inflation.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Downgrade made stall Zuma’s free-fees plan.