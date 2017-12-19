South Africa's Ramaphosa says party's "Top Six" combines different views

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - New ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the “Top Six” of South Africa’s ruling party comprised politicians from different sides of its ideological divides and he expected the party to emerge from this week’s leadership conference stronger.

Analysts have warned that the party’s top decision-making group could fail to agree on policy, with three politicians apiece drawn from the Ramaphosa camp and that of his rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“The leadership that has been chosen is a unity leadership,” Ramaphosa told reporters at the conference. “It’s a leadership that combines different views and approaches that were prevalent in the conference prior to the election.” (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)