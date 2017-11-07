FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South African stocks hit new record, rand weakens
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 7, 2017 / 3:49 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-South African stocks hit new record, rand weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Rand falls tracking emerging markets

* Stocks lift led by heavy-weight Naspers (Adds detail, updates figures)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bourse heavyweight Naspers and retailer Mr Price helped push South African stocks to new record highs on Tuesday, while the rand weakened in line with other emerging market currencies.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 index added 0.5 percent to close at a high of 53,833 points while the broader All-share index gained 0.35 percent to close at a record of 60,183 points.

Naspers, which holds a 33 percent stake in Hong Kong listed Tencent, rose 2.57 percent to 3632.65 rand buoyed by gains in the Chinese gaming giant.

“Tencent was up 3 percent in Hong Kong so it was inevitable Naspers would follow this afternoon,” said Cratos Capital equities trader Greg Davies.

Mr Price topped the list of gainers on the blue-chip index, up 8.61 percent to 192.25 rand, after it flagged higher half year earnings.

Cement maker PPC rose 1.40 percent to 7.22 rand after saying it expected an increase of as much as 40 percent in half year profit.

On the currency market, the rand lost 0.6 percent against the U.S. dollar to trade at 14.1800/$.

Halen Bothma, an economist at ETM Analytics, said dollar strength was the main factor at play but traders were also unnerved by local media reports about possible increased public spending on free education.

“The fragile domestic backdrop is not very supportive, and it’s hard to see where the rand can find support in the near term,” Bothma said.

In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was up 3.5 basis points to 9.225 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.