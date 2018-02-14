FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 7:38 PM / a day ago

South Africa's Zuma to address nation at 2000 GMT - presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma will address the nation at 2000 GMT from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the presidency said on Wednesday.

The ruling African National Congress party has instructed Zuma to resign and has said its lawmakers will vote to sack him via a no-confidence vote in parliament scheduled for Thursday if he does not resign beforehand.

In a television interview earlier, Zuma derided the decision and said he had been “victimised” by the party. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)

