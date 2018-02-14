FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 6:08 PM / a day ago

South Africa's ANC: Zuma's behaviour threatens state security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Wednesday that President Jacob Zuma’s “unreasonable, irrational and reckless” behaviour was a threat to state security and a danger to society.

The ANC made the comments about Zuma in amendments to a no-confidence vote tabled by an opposition party and due to be heard on Thursday.

Zuma said earlier on Wednesday that the ANC, which has called for him to step down, had not told him what he had done wrong. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)

