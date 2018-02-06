FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Markets News
February 6, 2018 / 9:06 AM / 2 days ago

South Africa's dollar bonds fall, CDS rise on Zuma deadlock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s sovereign dollar bonds fell across the curve on Tuesay and the cost of insuring exposure to its debt rose to a fresh one-month high as political deadlock over President Jacob Zuma’s future continued.

Zuma summoned cabinet ministers to a meeting in Cape Town on Tuesday, eNCA television reported, as pressure builds on the embattled 75-year-old leader to quit.

The 2041 Eurobond issue fell more than 0.7 cents to 109.1 cents, its lowest since mid-December according to Thomson Reuters data.

Five-year credit default swaps rose 5 basis points (bps) from Monday’s close to 154 bps, according to IHS Markit data. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.